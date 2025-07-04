Ottawa talking to metals giant Rio Tinto about cash flow help amid U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is talking to mining and metals giant Rio Tinto about helping the company with cash flow problems caused by the United States’ global steel and aluminum tariffs.

During a visit to Saguenay, Que., on Thursday to meet with businesses in the province’s critical aluminum sector, Joly told reporters Ottawa had started talks with the firm earlier this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month doubled his administration’s global tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent.

Prime Minster Mark Carney said Canada will deliver its response to that latest volley in the trade war on July 21, based on how talks between the nations are proceeding by that time.

Rio Tinto says it employs some 4,000 people in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and has plans to build a new $1.4-billion aluminum smelter in the area.

Quebec Premier François Legault is also set to announce support for the province’s aluminum sector this afternoon.

