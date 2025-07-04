Police identify one of two men found dead in Scarborough home on July 2

Toronto police investigate after two men were found dead at a home in Scarborough on July 2, 2025.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 4, 2025 7:29 pm.

Toronto police have identified one of the two men found dead in a Scarborough home earlier this week.

Police were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. on July 2 for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a 62-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, who exhibited “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police have identified one of the men as 62-year-old David Foote.

The name of the 67-year-old has not been released, and investigators say it’s believed he is responsible for Foote’s death. No other information was released.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the two, but neighbours told CityNews the men were brothers and one of them had lived at the home for more than 20 years.

“I was so shocked when the police came and said they passed away,” said one neighbour, who says another family member contacted her on Wednesday to check on the men.

“She called me and asked me if I could knock and find out if they were there. I keep knocking and knocking and no answer, so I called her back and told her I’m not getting an answer from them.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City ensures all outdoor pools will remain open after heat warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency says the temperature will climb...

1h ago

High Park sex assault suspect out on probation at time of incident

A man charged with sexually assaulting a Toronto woman remains in custody and CityNews has learned he was out on probation for another charge at the time of his arrest. Cortny Henry was arrested on...

38m ago

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Oleksiak withdraws from swimming worlds citing whereabouts case with World Aquatics

Canada's Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the upcoming world aquatics championships due to a whereabouts issue under anti-doping rules, she announced on social media Friday. The 25-year-old Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

City ensures all outdoor pools will remain open after heat warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency says the temperature will climb...

1h ago

High Park sex assault suspect out on probation at time of incident

A man charged with sexually assaulting a Toronto woman remains in custody and CityNews has learned he was out on probation for another charge at the time of his arrest. Cortny Henry was arrested on...

38m ago

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Oleksiak withdraws from swimming worlds citing whereabouts case with World Aquatics

Canada's Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the upcoming world aquatics championships due to a whereabouts issue under anti-doping rules, she announced on social media Friday. The 25-year-old Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.

2h ago

0:35
Teens arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles causing crash in Markham

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham which lead to a crash that left two people injured.

10h ago

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

22h ago

2:09
Sunny and seasonal before a return to hot and humid

Seasonal and sunny on Friday before a return to hot and humid temperatures on the weekend as well as rain.
2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos