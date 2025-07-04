Police identify one of two men found dead in Scarborough home on July 2

Toronto police have identified one of the two men found dead in a Scarborough home earlier this week.

Police were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. on July 2 for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a 62-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, who exhibited “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police have identified one of the men as 62-year-old David Foote.

The name of the 67-year-old has not been released, and investigators say it’s believed he is responsible for Foote’s death. No other information was released.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the two, but neighbours told CityNews the men were brothers and one of them had lived at the home for more than 20 years.

“I was so shocked when the police came and said they passed away,” said one neighbour, who says another family member contacted her on Wednesday to check on the men.

“She called me and asked me if I could knock and find out if they were there. I keep knocking and knocking and no answer, so I called her back and told her I’m not getting an answer from them.”