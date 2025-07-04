Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as temperature records broke just last week, when the city scorched the heat record for June 23rd, reaching 36°C, the hottest temperature recorded since 1983.

Warm and comfortable Friday

Temperatures on Friday will to climb into the upper 20s. With low humidity, conditions will feel seasonal and comfortable.

Saturday shaping up to be hot and humid

Saturday will feel much hotter. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 30°C with a humidex of 40. That will make conditions feel hot and sticky throughout the day.

There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. By the evening, the chance for rain drops to 20 per cent. The low will sit around 22°C in Toronto.

Weekend heat peaks on Sunday

Sunday brings the hottest weather of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32°C, with a humidex value in the low 40s.

That rise in temperatures and humidity could lead to isolated thunderstorms for the day. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. That increases to 40 per cent as temperatures dip to a low of 21°C Sunday evening.

Seasonal temperatures return next week

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be more seasonal. Though subject to change, Monday will still feel hot with humidex values in the 30s. After that, temperatures return to the mid-20s for the rest of the week.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.