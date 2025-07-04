Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Seasonal and sunny on Friday before a return to hot and humid temperatures on the weekend as well as rain.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 4, 2025 6:48 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2025 7:06 am.

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as temperature records broke just last week, when the city scorched the heat record for June 23rd, reaching 36°C, the hottest temperature recorded since 1983.

Warm and comfortable Friday

Temperatures on Friday will to climb into the upper 20s. With low humidity, conditions will feel seasonal and comfortable.

Saturday shaping up to be hot and humid

Saturday will feel much hotter. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 30°C with a humidex of 40. That will make conditions feel hot and sticky throughout the day.

There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. By the evening, the chance for rain drops to 20 per cent. The low will sit around 22°C in Toronto.

Weekend heat peaks on Sunday

Sunday brings the hottest weather of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32°C, with a humidex value in the low 40s.

That rise in temperatures and humidity could lead to isolated thunderstorms for the day. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. That increases to 40 per cent as temperatures dip to a low of 21°C Sunday evening.

Seasonal temperatures return next week

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be more seasonal. Though subject to change, Monday will still feel hot with humidex values in the 30s. After that, temperatures return to the mid-20s for the rest of the week.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, child critically injured in multi-vehicle Mississauga crash, now in stable condition

A woman and a child are in non-life-threatening condition after suffering critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday. The crash involving a black Range Rover and red Honda...

1h ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on St. Clair, AFROFEST and more

If you can brave the high temperatures, the first weekend of July is full of lots of different events to attend for whatever peaks your interest, including the Fringe Festival, AFROFEST 2025 and Salsa...

1h ago

A mixed verdict in the Diddy case - what comes next and what we've learned

Sean "Diddy" Combs remains behind bars – awaiting sentencing – after the music mogul was found guilty on two charges and not guilty on three others. He had pleaded not guilty – and has denied...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, child critically injured in multi-vehicle Mississauga crash, now in stable condition

A woman and a child are in non-life-threatening condition after suffering critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday. The crash involving a black Range Rover and red Honda...

1h ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on St. Clair, AFROFEST and more

If you can brave the high temperatures, the first weekend of July is full of lots of different events to attend for whatever peaks your interest, including the Fringe Festival, AFROFEST 2025 and Salsa...

1h ago

A mixed verdict in the Diddy case - what comes next and what we've learned

Sean "Diddy" Combs remains behind bars – awaiting sentencing – after the music mogul was found guilty on two charges and not guilty on three others. He had pleaded not guilty – and has denied...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

9h ago

2:03
Arrest made in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police officers say a 35-year-old man faces seven charges in connection with a June 4 sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman.

8h ago

2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

2:19
One person dead after a fire at an encampment shelter in the Don Valley

Toronto Fire Service says a significant structure built in a ravine in the Don Valley went up in flames overnight killing one person. The fire was fuelled by propane tanks and electric bike batteries. Toronto police are investigating. 

14h ago

1:39
Bodies of two men found in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in a Scarborough home. Erica Natividad with what prompted a wellness check on the residents.

16h ago

More Videos