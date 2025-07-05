12-year-old saves family member from drowning in Lake Erie

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted July 5, 2025 9:25 pm.

A swimmer has been rescued from a potential drowning incident in Lake Erie thanks to the actions of a 12-year-old family member.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to Port Dover Beach just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon to treat a 65-year-old man who experienced a medical episode while swimming.

Police say the swimmer’s 12-year-old family member recognized signs of distress and pulled the man back to shore.

They say a nearby bystander performed CPR and successfully revived the man, who was then taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. No serious injuries were reported. 

“Norfolk OPP commends the swift and courageous actions of both the young rescuer and bystander,” police said in a release. “Swimmers are strongly encouraged to wear personal flotation devices (PFDs), swim with a companion, and, when possible, choose locations supervised by trained lifeguards.”

