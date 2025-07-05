Carney, Poilievre to partake in competing Stampede events

Looking to shore up support at one of the summer’s biggest political blowouts, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are scheduled to court supporters at the Calgary Stampede today.

Carney, who strolled the Stampede grounds on Friday night, is scheduled to attend a pancake breakfast this morning and host a party fundraiser later in the day.

Carney also appeared at the first set of chuckwagon races, receiving a mix of cheers and boos when he came onstage.

Poilievre, currently campaigning to regain his seat in the House of Commons in the rural Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, is scheduled to host a party event.

The 10-day rodeo is a major event for politicos across levels of government, providing an opportunity to make public appearances, shake hands with voters and meet with counterparts from around the country.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek rang in the rodeo earlier in the week, flipping pancakes in front of an early-morning crowd in downtown Calgary.