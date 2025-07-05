Driver arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park restaurant

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Regent Park restaurant early Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment called Cafe Zuzu, near Sackville Street and Dundas Street East, just before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officers say the driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.

Photos from the scene show broken glass and debris scattered around the front entrance of the restaurant.

No other details were released.