Has Elon Musk followed through on his threat to start America Party?

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2025 10:22 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2025 10:31 pm.

Elon Musk has apparently gone through with his threat to start a new political party in the United States.

Musk, who spent at least $250 million supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, saw his political alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump meet a dramatic end a month ago in an exchange of blistering epithets.

Recently, the tech billionaire and former Department Of Government Efficiency chief lashed out multiple times at Republicans for backing Trump’s tax cuts bill, calling the GOP “the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” for including a provision that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $5 trillion and calling the bill “political suicide” for Republicans.

On July 4, the Tesla and SpaceX owner posted a poll on his social media site asking users if they wanted to create the America Party.

“Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!” read the post.

After garnering 1.2 million votes, Musk told his 221 million followers that “By a factor of 2 to 1 …the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Starting a new national party has been done before, but recent efforts in that vein have struggled to catch on. Even if this third party is one in name only, Musk has suggested that one way to effect change would be to “laser-focus” on two or three Senate seats and eight to 10 House seats to flip the balance of power.

“Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people,” wrote Musk.

Musk’s online threats to go head-to-head against Trump have led the U.S. President to threaten to go after Musk’s business interests, even musing recently that his administration might even consider deporting the South African-born Musk.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report

