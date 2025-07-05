Man wanted for second-degree murder after fatal Pickering fire

Authorities have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 34-year-old man in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

On June 11, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the area of Primrose Court and Fairport Road in Pickering at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Inside the home, firefighters located the body of a 69-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination, the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the case.

Last month, police arrested and charged Sandra Coutinho, 34, of Pickering with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators are now searching for a second suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Elston Coutinho. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service.