Police search for east-end robbery suspect

Photo of an east-end robbery suspect. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2025 8:17 pm.

Police are searching for a man wanted in an east-end robbery investigation.

Investigators say just before 10 a.m. on July 5, a man attempted to enter a restaurant in the Danforth Avenue and Chester Avenue area before it was open but was told to leave by staff.

A short while later, the man approached a female employee who was in the alley behind the restaurant. He allegedly pulled out a small pocket knife while attempting to grab her bag. He then fled the scene on foot eastbound through the alley.

Police say the woman suffered a minor injury.

The man is described as being in his 40s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black medical mask, black baseball cap, black hoody, grey pants and black shoes.

