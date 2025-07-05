Police seek 3 suspects in east-end robbery investigation

Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle involved in an assault investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 5, 2025 1:36 pm.

Authorities are on the hunt for three men who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the robbery happened in the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue at approximately 1:04 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the victim was approached by three unknown males while walking to his vehicle. Police say a physical altercation occurred, and the victim was struck several times by one of the assailants.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspects took the victim’s money then fled the scene in two separate vehicles: a black SUV and a silver sedan. Both vehicles were last seen heading southbound on East Lynn Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s. Police say he is five-foot-eight with a thin build and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He possibly has an injured left eye.

The second suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately five-foot-eight and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a purple face mask.

The last suspect is described as a Latino male in his early to mid 20s. Police say he is approximately six-foot and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

