Tentative deal reached in six-week strike with WSIB workers

The union representing almost 4,000 striking workers at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) says it has reached a tentative deal, bringing an end to a more than six-week walkout.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers, did not release details of the agreement. Members are expected to hold a ratification vote within the coming days.

WSIB president and CEO Jeff Lang said workers would be back on the job within 24 hours of approving the deal.

Workers staged the first strike in the agency’s 111-year history on May 22 after talks on a new contract with the board broke down.

The union had previously stated that wages, more resources and more training were among the key negotiating points.

According to the WSIB, its last offer called for wage increases totalling 6.75 per cent over three years, which would have seen the average salary rise from $98,000 to over $104,500. As well, the board said it would dedicate full-time resources to work with the joint workload committee to address caseload concerns and identify root causes.

“This has been one of the toughest fights in our union’s history,” said union president Harry Goslin. “For six weeks, we stood strong on picket lines in every corner of Ontario. We made it clear: we won’t back down from protecting public services, demanding respect, and standing up for injured workers. This tentative deal reflects that strength.”

The WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to those who have work-related injuries and illnesses.