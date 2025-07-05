Toronto woman accused of assaulting victim while yelling anti-Black slurs, is charged

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto woman in what police are describing as a “suspected hate-motivated assault” that took place in March 2025.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West for reports of an assault.

Officers say the suspect allegedly approached the victim and struck them in the face unprovoked while yelling anti-Black slurs.

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 47-year-old Jenny Nunez of Toronto. She was charged with assault and two counts of breaching probation.

Police are treating the assault as a suspected hate-motivated offence.