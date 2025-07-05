Toronto woman accused of assaulting victim while yelling anti-Black slurs, is charged

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 5, 2025 1:00 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2025 1:01 pm.

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto woman in what police are describing as a “suspected hate-motivated assault” that took place in March 2025.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West for reports of an assault.

Officers say the suspect allegedly approached the victim and struck them in the face unprovoked while yelling anti-Black slurs.

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 47-year-old Jenny Nunez of Toronto. She was charged with assault and two counts of breaching probation.

Police are treating the assault as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Top Stories

Driver arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Regent Park restaurant

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Regent Park restaurant early Saturday morning. The Toronto Police Service says a single vehicle crashed into an establishment called Cafe Zuzu,...

4h ago

Ontario jury duty service: The state of the system and the big push for reforms

In the final part of CityNews Toronto's series on Ontario jury duty service, justice advocates outline what they'd like to see changed.

2h ago

Man in his 20s stabbed in Scarborough late Friday evening, police say

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Scarborough that sent one man to hospital late Friday night. The Toronto Police Service says the incident happened near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road...

5h ago

Police seek 5 suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Police are searching for five suspects who violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews...

2h ago

