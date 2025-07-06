Environment group warns against repealing federal electric vehicle mandate

A ChargePoint electric vehicle charger is seen in Ottawa on June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2025 2:35 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2025 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — An environmental think tank is warning the federal government against repealing its electric vehicle mandate, instead suggesting that politicians should be helping to put more EVs on the road.

In a statement published Friday, Clean Energy Canada gave three recommendations to the federal government to help deliver affordable EVs to Canadians for less than $40,000.

The group, based out of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, said Ottawa should retool its EV mandate by revisiting its near-term targets to help the auto sector “weather this temporary storm” of slumping EV sales.

“Any additional flexibility added in the regulation should be designed to achieve other EV-related goals, such as delivering more affordable EVs and building out Canada’s charging network,” says the statement by executive director Rachel Doran and director of public affairs Joanna Kyriazis.

The plea comes on the heels of auto manufacturing leaders meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney last week, in which the CEOs repeated their calls for the mandate to be repealed.

Starting next year, the mandate would require 20 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be zero-emission vehicles. Those also include plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The target rises annually to 100 per cent by 2035.

Recent data from Statistics Canada suggests EVs accounted for 7.53 per cent of all new vehicles sold in April.

Following the meeting, the head of an organization representing Ford Canada, GM Canada and Stellantis said he was “cautiously optimistic” the government would take action on the mandate.

Clean Energy Canada also called on Ottawa to re-fund the EV incentive program, but to be clearer as to when the program will be phased out.

The government launched the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program in 2019, which gave car buyers up to $5,000 toward the cost of an electric vehicle. The program was abruptly suspended back in January when its funding ran out.

It has left many dealerships on the hook for the rebate if they hadn’t already sent in their claim before the program ended. The federal government put nearly $3 billion into the program during its lifespan.

“The rebate should start at $5,000 and decline by $1,000 each year, providing consumers and automakers with a well-communicated phaseout that avoids periods of artificially lowered EV sales as buyers await the return of rebates or at least clarity,” Clean Energy Canada says.

A similar policy is in place in Quebec.

Federal ministers have said in recent months that the government was working toward bringing back consumer incentives on EVs.

Those promises faced criticism from automakers themselves because, without implementing a rebate, EV sales are slumping further, as buyers wait for the rebates to come back.

Clean Energy Canada also called on the federal government to reconsider its approach to cheaper EVs from China, which are subject to a 100 per cent tariff which took effect in October. Ottawa is scheduled to review the measure later this year.

“Allowing in a limited quota of these affordable vehicles while also recognizing EU-approved vehicles … would open Canada’s vehicle market to fill important market gaps, drive innovation and ultimately make our auto sector more competitive,” the group says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

41m ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

12m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

16m ago

Top Stories

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

41m ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

12m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
What's happening in Toronto on July 4/5 weekend

Summer is festival season in Toronto and Dilshad Burman has a few events from across the city to check out this weekend.
2:13
Summerlicious returns to Toronto, celebrating local flavours and economic recovery

Toronto has come alive with the flavours of Summerlicious. As Jazan Grewal reports, the annual summer staple is a celebration of food, culture and community.

1:50
High Park sexual assault suspect out on probation at time of arrest

The suspect charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at High Park was out on probation at the time of his arrest. Erica Natividad with the details and what that could mean for a bail hearing.

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.
2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.
More Videos