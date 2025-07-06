More soldiers, more money. Canada’s top soldier extols benefits of spending boost

Chief of Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan gestures during an interview in Calgary, Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2025 7:20 am.

CALGARY — Canada’s top soldier is looking forward to a boost in military spending that includes a pay raise for military personnel at a time when uncertainty on the world stage is high.

NATO leaders — including Canada — have approved a plan to dramatically increase defence spending across the Western alliance to five per cent of gross domestic product over the next decade.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the move to five per cent of GDP — 3.5 per cent for core military spending and 1.5 per cent for defence-related infrastructure — will take place over the next 10 years.

In an interview with The Canadian Press Saturday, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan said work is underway to figure out how to distribute the almost 20 per cent pay hikes promised by Defence Minister David McGuinty.

“It’s an envelope that will be adapting to what we need. Some of it will be a pay increase, some of it will be for benefit allowances for specific trades or specific functions,” Carignan said.

“Yes there will be a raise this year. Yes that’s the aim so we want everything to be ready for the fall and winter time.”

Carignan said the amount of the pay hike will depend on a soldier’s rank and allowances will be allocated to specific trades where CAF needs more people.

“For example recruiting and training is a priority. We want to make sure we encourage instructors in our schools so they’re going to be additional benefits as an example,” she said.

Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann said the extra pay and benefits will be a morale booster for military personnel.

“We’re in a great space right now where there’s a lot of attention on defence. For the troops this is outstanding because this is why we joined. We want to serve. We want to be part of Canada’s defence,” McCann said.

“We want to have equipment to train so everything that’s coming is truly positive and we do have 107 trades that are highly competitive with the civilian industry so getting folks in, getting them trained, takes the pressure off the troops that are already there.”

Carignan said it’s been a good year for recruiting with the CAF surpassing its objective by 2,000 for the first time in 10 years. She said fewer people are leaving the service as well. About 18 per cent of the new recruits are women.

“A very good retention rate and a lot more people coming in which means we are growing at CAF at the moment and very positive.”

Carignan said plans are in place to boost the number of military personnel.

“We are focusing on going back to our full complement of regular Canadian Armed Forces members and reserve force so it’s 30,000 reserves we are aiming for and 71,500 regular forces,” she said.

“We have additional positions that are also approved and as time goes by and we are close to our ceiling we will add additional forces.”

Carignan said the extra funding will help keep Canada safe.

“Our geography does not protect us as well as it used to. We need to have more investment to actually exercise our own sovereignty here in Canada and of course this implies the Arctic,” she said.

“It is getting more contested, more traffic, more people interested in this area so of course we have to invest more in the Arctic to make sure our sovereignty is respected.”

Carignan wants to see more radar bases and being able to scramble jets or ships if required.

“We have to have the sensors in place — once you have seen you have to have the ability to intercept or actually act,” she said.

“This is all building blocks that goes to our providing that defensive posture we need to have in the Arctic.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen fatally stabbed near Woodbine Park, police say

Authorities say a teen has died after being stabbed near Woodbine Park late Saturday evening. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area...

1h ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

3h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was struck in the area of Park Lawn Road and Berry...

1h ago

Splat: Prime Minister Carney struggles to flip perfect pancake at Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Mark Carney may be a deft hand when it comes to handling finances, but he proved Saturday that his flapjack flipping could use some work. Carney attended a pancake breakfast Saturday...

11h ago

Top Stories

Teen fatally stabbed near Woodbine Park, police say

Authorities say a teen has died after being stabbed near Woodbine Park late Saturday evening. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area...

1h ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

3h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was struck in the area of Park Lawn Road and Berry...

1h ago

Splat: Prime Minister Carney struggles to flip perfect pancake at Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Mark Carney may be a deft hand when it comes to handling finances, but he proved Saturday that his flapjack flipping could use some work. Carney attended a pancake breakfast Saturday...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
What's happening in Toronto on July 4/5 weekend

Summer is festival season in Toronto and Dilshad Burman has a few events from across the city to check out this weekend.
2:13
Summerlicious returns to Toronto, celebrating local flavours and economic recovery

Toronto has come alive with the flavours of Summerlicious. As Jazan Grewal reports, the annual summer staple is a celebration of food, culture and community.

1:50
High Park sexual assault suspect out on probation at time of arrest

The suspect charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at High Park was out on probation at the time of his arrest. Erica Natividad with the details and what that could mean for a bail hearing.

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.
2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.
More Videos