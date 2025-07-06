Corrections Canada releases findings, recommendations after investigation into Robert Pickton’s death

The 74-year-old died on May 31. Pickton's death closed a violent chapter for many of his victims' families. (Getty images)

By Emma Crawford

Posted July 6, 2025 7:40 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2025 8:58 pm.

An official Correctional Service Canada (CSC) report, released Friday, detailed the findings of an investigation into the death of Robert Pickton and provided three recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents from happening in the future.

Pickton was attacked on May 19, 2024, by another inmate while he was incarcerated at the Port Cartier Institution. According to the report, he was assaulted by another inmate as medication was being distributed. A CO called for help from other COs, and they were able to stop the aggressor.

A couple minutes later, the aggressor broke the handle off a broomstick and thrust it into Pickton’s face. COs handcuffed the aggressor and took him to another unit.

He was taken to hospital, where he died 12 days later on May 31.

The first recommendation in the report is to secure the doors of cleaners’ storerooms to control access to cleaning supplies. The second is to provide Correction Officers (COs) with better resources to share information with other staff, and the third relates to notification of next of kin when an inmate dies while incarcerated.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder but was suspected of killing dozens more women at his pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

He was arrested in 2002, after an investigation centered around the disappearance of dozens of vulnerable women, particularly from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

He was initially charged in the deaths of 27 women, but 21 of the counts were stayed and never made it to trial.

CSC says it is required, by law, to investigate all incidents where an inmate dies in its care.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Maria Vinca

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Ravina has lived at Meadowvale Gardens near Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga for several years. She says she is frustrated by the lack of consistency with the cooling system and is even more concerned now...

1h ago

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

3h ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

8h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

3h ago

Top Stories

Residents of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Ravina has lived at Meadowvale Gardens near Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga for several years. She says she is frustrated by the lack of consistency with the cooling system and is even more concerned now...

1h ago

Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec's Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday. Correctional Service Canada said staff...

3h ago

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

8h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Extreme heat subsides on Monday

There's a chance of showers Monday morning and afternoon as the heat warning across the GTA comes to an end.

2h ago

2:30
Teen boy killed in stabbing near Woodbine Park

Rhianne Campbell reports, investigators are appealing to the hundreds of possible witnesses in the area Saturday night.

3h ago

2:46
Texas flash floods leave dozens killed & missing

At least 50 people are dead, and dozens of others are missing in Texas after intense rain sparked flash floods Friday. Karling Donoghue details the desperate search for 25 young girls, who disappeared from summer camp as the floods rolled in.

4h ago

2:35
Hamas responds to U.S. ceasefire proposal

Hamas has signalled it is ready to discuss how to implement the American-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how U.S. President Donald Trump is responding.

4h ago

3:00
Hot with local thunderstorms on Sunday

Mostly sunny to start the day Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, leading to possible showers in the evening.
More Videos