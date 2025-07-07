Man, 79, killed in Bowmanville crash: police

A 79-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Bowmanville over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. on July 6 after a vehicle veered off the road near Bennett Road, just north of Port Darlington Road.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Kissingbridge Lane when it left the roadway, drove through a field, and struck an embankment near Bennett Road.

The male driver, aged 79, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Members of the Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene and closed Bennett Road for several hours while gathering evidence. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them.