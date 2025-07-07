Conference Board report forecasts 1.5 per cent GDP growth for this year

Construction workers work at the site of a condo tower under construction, in Delta, B.C., on July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 9:20 am.

The Conference Board of Canada is forecasting the economy will grow by 1.5 per cent this year as uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies continues to weigh on business and consumer confidence.

Cory Renner, associate director of economic forecasting at the Conference Board, says the economy outperformed expectations in the first quarter, but the momentum is quickly fading.

The report notes the housing market remains under intense pressure, while the trade sector is also in for a rough ride.

Renner says trade disputes are casting shadows over multiple sectors of the economy and are expected to dampen growth throughout the remainder of the year.

While Canadian exporters have turned to new markets with some success, the gains have been insufficient to offset the decline in exports to the U.S., the report says.

It also says business investment is expected to suffer, with concerns over the Canada-U.S. trade relationship keeping spending subdued.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash involving tractor trailer

Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision involving a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says. Provincial police were notified...

updated

5m ago

5 hospitalized, driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people were hospitalized, and one man is in police custody for suspected impaired driving after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service...

52m ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

TORONTO — Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve...

53m ago

Annex bar targeted by gunfire, police say

A bar in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood was damaged in an overnight shooting, authorities say. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in...

27m ago

Top Stories

Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash involving tractor trailer

Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision involving a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says. Provincial police were notified...

updated

5m ago

5 hospitalized, driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people were hospitalized, and one man is in police custody for suspected impaired driving after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service...

52m ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

TORONTO — Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve...

53m ago

Annex bar targeted by gunfire, police say

A bar in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood was damaged in an overnight shooting, authorities say. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Tenants of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Tenants of a Mississauga condo complex say they continue to be plagued with chronic A/C issues and are fed up with management for not providing a permanent fix. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:16
New data reveals crime rates are down in Toronto and several GTA cities.

Latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

14h ago

2:28
Extreme heat subsides on Monday

There's a chance of showers Monday morning and afternoon as the heat warning across the GTA comes to an end.

14h ago

2:30
Teen boy killed in stabbing near Woodbine Park

Rhianne Campbell reports, investigators are appealing to the hundreds of possible witnesses in the area Saturday night.

15h ago

2:46
Texas flash floods leave dozens killed & missing

At least 50 people are dead, and dozens of others are missing in Texas after intense rain sparked flash floods Friday. Karling Donoghue details the desperate search for 25 young girls, who disappeared from summer camp as the floods rolled in.

17h ago

More Videos