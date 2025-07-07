CBC News anchor Travis Dhanraj says he was ‘forced’ to resign from broadcaster

Travis Dhanraj is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CBC (Mandatory Credit)

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2025 4:25 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 6:04 pm.

TORONTO — Longtime TV journalist Travis Dhanraj says he’s been “forced to resign” from CBC News.

The former host of “Canada Tonight” announced his departure in an email to CBC staff that alleges a culture of “retaliation, exclusion, and psychological harm.”

Dhanraj stepped back from CBC News Network’s prime-time program last fall, less than a year after he took the helm. Before that, he was a co-host of CBC’s flagship consumer affairs series “Marketplace.”

CBC spokeswoman Kerry Kelly says the broadcaster “categorically rejects” the accusations about the network, management and staff.

Dhanraj’s lawyer Kathryn Marshall says they plan to take his complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission. She says they believe CBC assumed Dhanraj would hold a certain “liberal world view” based on “the colour of his skin.”

Marshall says Dhanraj wanted to share a diversity of political opinions, including having more conservative guests on his show, but she alleges CBC management and senior staff objected.

CBC’s Kelly says she’s limited in what she can say about Dhanraj due to privacy concerns.

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

3h ago

Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the...

2h ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

8h ago

Durham police seek suspect after gunshot fired during Oshawa road rage incident

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect after a gunshot was fired during a road rage incident in Oshawa on Saturday night. Officers were called to the Rossland Road East and Wilson...

56m ago

