More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting “no stopping” zones in downtown Toronto, police say.

The joint initiative between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the City of Toronto took place from June 16 to June 27, as part of a City Council directive aimed at reducing congestion in high-traffic corridors during peak weekday hours.

According to police, Parking Enforcement officers focused their efforts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.—the afternoon rush—when illegally stopped vehicles can have the greatest impact on traffic flow. The enforcement took place across the city’s downtown core, a hotspot for gridlock and lane blockages.

During the first week of the campaign, from June 16 to 20, officers issued 1,760 tickets and towed 133 vehicles. The following week, from June 23 to 27, another 1,460 tickets were laid, and 112 vehicles were towed.

In total, 3,220 tickets were issued, and 245 vehicles were removed. Drivers caught in “no stopping” zones face a fine of $190.

What constitutes a ‘no-stopping’ zone?

Zones are defined as “on-street areas where motorists are prohibited from stopping for any reason except to avoid conflict with other traffic or to comply with a police officer or traffic control signals.”

The zones include “key downtown corridors, areas near bus and streetcar stops, pedestrian crosswalks and fire hydrants.” Other examples can be found here.

City officials say the blitz was part of a broader Congestion Management Plan and emphasized the importance of following posted traffic signs to help keep streets moving, particularly during busy travel times.

While this blitz has wrapped, police say enforcement will continue, and future crackdowns are expected, including another by the end of September.

“While the campaign has concluded, it is paramount that drivers continue to follow the rules while travelling on our roads,” TPS said. “Our Parking Enforcement officers will continue to enforce bylaws to keep the city’s roads and people safe. Follow the rules to avoid getting ticketed or towed and keep our roads safe for everyone who uses them.”

