Durham police seek suspect after gunshot fired during Oshawa road rage incident
Posted July 7, 2025 5:49 pm.
Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect after a gunshot was fired during a road rage incident in Oshawa on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Rossland Road East and Wilson Road North area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5.
Investigators say the victim was driving along Wilson Road North when a dark-coloured SUV starting tailgating them and “motioning them to drive faster.”
“When the victim entered the turning lane, the suspect pulled up beside them, threatening the victim,” a police release explains.
“A verbal altercation followed and the victim heard a loud bang before the driver’s side window shattered. The suspect fled westbound on Rossland Road East prior to police arrival.”
During the subsequent investigation, officers found a single bullet inside the victim’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Police are now trying to identify the shooter.
He’s a male in his 20s, driving a dark-coloured older model Dodge Journey.
If you know anything, contact Durham Regional Police.