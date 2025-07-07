Durham police seek suspect after gunshot fired during Oshawa road rage incident

A suspect in a road rage incident in Oshawa where a gunshot was fired at a car. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 7, 2025 5:49 pm.

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect after a gunshot was fired during a road rage incident in Oshawa on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Rossland Road East and Wilson Road North area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5.

Investigators say the victim was driving along Wilson Road North when a dark-coloured SUV starting tailgating them and “motioning them to drive faster.”

“When the victim entered the turning lane, the suspect pulled up beside them, threatening the victim,” a police release explains.

“A verbal altercation followed and the victim heard a loud bang before the driver’s side window shattered. The suspect fled westbound on Rossland Road East prior to police arrival.”

During the subsequent investigation, officers found a single bullet inside the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police are now trying to identify the shooter.

He’s a male in his 20s, driving a dark-coloured older model Dodge Journey.

If you know anything, contact Durham Regional Police.

