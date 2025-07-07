Federal offender known to frequent Toronto area on the loose: OPP

A federal offender convicted of armed robbery and drug trafficking has breached his statutory release and is unaccounted for, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a release on Monday.

Joshua Gray, 44, is currently serving a sentence of over six years, but investigators say he skipped out on his parole and they’re seeking the public’s help tracking him down.

He’s described as a white male, around five foot ten and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He has the following distinctive tattoos:

• Letters (left hand)

• Joker skull (left upper arm)

• Person with bandana with pistol (left upper arm)

• Cross (left upper arm)

• 2 owls (left upper arm)

• ‘Believe’ (right forearm)

• Skull (right upper arm)

• Angry rodent (right foot)

• A design (right ribcage)

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad notes that Gray is known to frequent the London, Sarnia and Toronto areas, but adds that “information has been obtained the offender may have left Ontario and could be elsewhere in Canada.”

If you’ve spotted him call 911.