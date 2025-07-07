Israel and Hamas are inching toward a new ceasefire deal for Gaza. This is how it might look

An Israeli army APC moves along the border of the gaza strip in southern Israel, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 8:52 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington Monday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a ceasefire that might lead to an end to the 21-month war in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are considering a new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that would pause the war, free Israeli hostages and send much-needed aid flooding into Gaza. It also aims to open broader talks about ending the conflict.

Negotiations have repeatedly stalled over Hamas’ demands for an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to surrender and disarm before it ends the war.

While the final details have yet to be agreed to by the sides, The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal sent by mediators to Hamas.

Here is a look at how the truce might look, according to that draft:

— The truce would last 60 days.

— 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 would be released in phases throughout the truce.

— Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will be released in exchange for the hostages, although precise numbers were not detailed.

— Humanitarian aid entering Gaza would be ramped up significantly and would be distributed by the United Nations. The proposal makes no mention of the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

— Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt. Israel has seized large swaths of the territory since ending a previous ceasefire in March.

— On the first day of the truce, the sides are expected to begin negotiations toward an end to the war, but no timeline is mentioned.

— The mediators — the U.S., Egypt and Qatar — will serve as guarantors to make sure the sides negotiate in good faith.

— While there is no guarantee the war would end, the proposal states that Trump insists the talks during the truce “would lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.”

— If the negotiations toward ending the war are not complete after 60 days, the ceasefire may be extended.

— The proposal says Trump will personally announce the ceasefire deal once it is reached.

