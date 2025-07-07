Latest ‘Tiger King’ twist finds ‘Doc’ Antle facing possible prison sentence for animal trafficking

FILE - This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a wild animal trainer who was featured in the popular Netflix series "Tiger King." (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2025 11:56 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 6:32 am.

Five years after the true crime documentary “Tiger King” captivated a country shut down by COVID-19, the final legal troubles for one of its main characters will be resolved Tuesday in a courtroom in South Carolina.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle faces up to 10 years in prison for trafficking in exotic animals and money laundering after pleading guilty in November 2023.

Exactly what punishment prosecutors are asking for and any arguments for leniency from Antle’s attorneys were kept from the public before Tuesday morning’s hearing in federal court in Charleston.

Three others who pleaded guilty in his investigation received either probation or a four-month prison sentence.

Antle’s sentence is the final true-life chapter of the Tiger King saga. The Netflix series debuted in March 2020 near the peak of COVID-19 restrictions.

The show centered on dealers and conservationists of big cats, focusing on disputes between Joe Exotic, a collector and private zookeeper from Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 21-year federal prison sentence for trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin.

Antle, who owns a private zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in the first season of the documentary and was the star of the third season.

Antle’s zoo was known for charging hundreds or thousands of dollars to let people pet and hold baby animals like lions, tigers and monkeys that were so young they were still being bottle-fed. Customers could have photos or videos made. Antle would sometimes ride into tours on an elephant.

Myrtle Beach Safari remains open by reservation only, according to its website. Antle has remained out on bail since his arrest in June 2022.

Antle’s federal charges were brought after the Tiger King series.

Prosecutors said he sold or bought cheetahs, lions, tigers and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork. And they said in a separate scheme, Antle laundered more than $500,000 that an informant told him was being used to get people into the U.S. illegally to work.

Antle was used to having large amounts of money he could move around quickly, investigators said.

The FBI was listening to Antle’s phone calls with the informant as he explained a baby chimpanzee could easily cost $200,000. Private zookeepers can charge hundreds of dollars for photos with docile young primates or other animals, but the profit window is only open for a few years before the growing animals can no longer be safely handled.

“I had to get a monkey, but the people won’t take a check. They only take cash. So what do you do?” Antle said according to a transcript of the phone call in court papers.

Two of Antle’s employees have already been sentenced for their roles in his schemes.

Meredith Bybee was given a year of probation for selling a chimpanzee while Andrew “Omar” Sawyer, who prosecutors said helped Antle launder money, was given two years of probation.

Jason Clay, a Texas private zoo owner, pleaded guilty to illegally selling a primate and was sentenced to four months in prison, while charges were dropped against California ranch owner Charles Sammut.

Antle was also convicted in 2023 in a Virginia court of four counts of wildlife trafficking over sales of lions and was sentenced to two years of prison suspended “upon five years of good behavior.” An appeals court overturned two of the convictions, ruling that Virginia law bans the sale of endangered species but not their purchase.

Antle was found not guilty of five counts of animal cruelty at that same Virginia trial.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press


