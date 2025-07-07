Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental unit, forced to sleep in a shelter

A 91-year-old man has been evicted from the rental unit in Little Italy that he has called home for the last 20 years and will be sleeping in a Toronto shelter Monday night.

Isidoro Ventullo has lived in a one-bedroom apartment on Clinton Street, but on Friday, sheriffs told him he had to leave the unit on Monday.

The one-bedroom apartment is owned be George Demelo and his father Jose Demelo, according to court documents. An eviction order from last year was upheld on appeal in May so that Demelo could move into the unit to be close to his father who has dementia and relies upon him for emotional, financial and other support.

Ventullo attempted to introduce us to George, but he denied CityNews’ request for an interview.

Ventullo believes that the eviction is retaliation for his complaint about bed bugs.

“For two and half years, they suck my blood and they say to me, ‘You have to go?’,” said Ventullo.

He said he’s also poured thousands of dollars of his own money into repairs.

“I have to take the floor off and fix with cement,” Ventullo shared.

Ventullo, who tells CityNews he suffers from depression, is a staple in Little Italy, known by many in the community.

“That’s crazy, he’s an elderly man. Where’s he going to go?” asked one neighbour.

City Councillor for the area Dianne Saxe said they have found a temporary solution. “We worked hard with City Staff to make sure there is going to be a bed for him tonight in a shelter.”

While Ventullo’s situation is terrible, Saxe says it’s not unique. “The Ford government with the way they’ve structured rent control, gives landlords a very powerful incentive to get rid of long standing tenants by any means fair or foul, because they can jack up the rent.”

CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, but did not receive a response.

Landlords in Ontario must follow a specific legal process to evict a tenant, and can only do so for specific reasons such as non-payment of rent and for the landlord’s own use of the property, as is the case claimed here.

Saxe said her team is working on finding Ventullo permanent housing in this neighborhood, so he can be close to his medical facilities and remain in the community where he has cultivated two decades of relationships.