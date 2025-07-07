Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental unit, forced to sleep in a shelter

A 91-year-old man is being evicted from his rental unit of 20 years and city officials say he'll be going to a shelter. Michelle Mackey reports.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted July 7, 2025 7:21 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 7:35 pm.

A 91-year-old man has been evicted from the rental unit in Little Italy that he has called home for the last 20 years and will be sleeping in a Toronto shelter Monday night.

Isidoro Ventullo has lived in a one-bedroom apartment on Clinton Street, but on Friday, sheriffs told him he had to leave the unit on Monday.

The one-bedroom apartment is owned be George Demelo and his father Jose Demelo, according to court documents. An eviction order from last year was upheld on appeal in May so that Demelo could move into the unit to be close to his father who has dementia and relies upon him for emotional, financial and other support.

Ventullo attempted to introduce us to George, but he denied CityNews’ request for an interview.

Ventullo believes that the eviction is retaliation for his complaint about bed bugs.

“For two and half years, they suck my blood and they say to me, ‘You have to go?’,” said Ventullo.

He said he’s also poured thousands of dollars of his own money into repairs.

“I have to take the floor off and fix with cement,” Ventullo shared.

Ventullo, who tells CityNews he suffers from depression, is a staple in Little Italy, known by many in the community.

“That’s crazy, he’s an elderly man. Where’s he going to go?” asked one neighbour.

City Councillor for the area Dianne Saxe said they have found a temporary solution. “We worked hard with City Staff to make sure there is going to be a bed for him tonight in a shelter.”

While Ventullo’s situation is terrible, Saxe says it’s not unique. “The Ford government with the way they’ve structured rent control, gives landlords a very powerful incentive to get rid of long standing tenants by any means fair or foul, because they can jack up the rent.”

CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, but did not receive a response.

Landlords in Ontario must follow a specific legal process to evict a tenant, and can only do so for specific reasons such as non-payment of rent and for the landlord’s own use of the property, as is the case claimed here.

Saxe said her team is working on finding Ventullo permanent housing in this neighborhood, so he can be close to his medical facilities and remain in the community where he has cultivated two decades of relationships.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

5h ago

Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the...

4h ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

10h ago

CBC News anchor Travis Dhanraj says he was 'forced' to resign from broadcaster

TORONTO — Longtime TV journalist Travis Dhanraj says he's been "forced to resign" from CBC News. The former host of "Canada Tonight" announced his departure in an email to CBC staff that alleges a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

5h ago

Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the...

4h ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

10h ago

CBC News anchor Travis Dhanraj says he was 'forced' to resign from broadcaster

TORONTO — Longtime TV journalist Travis Dhanraj says he's been "forced to resign" from CBC News. The former host of "Canada Tonight" announced his departure in an email to CBC staff that alleges a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:13
Masai Ujiri shares heartful goodbye to Toronto: 'I'm overwhelmed with gratitude'

Former Raptors president Masai Ujiri shared a heartful goodbye to Toronto and the Raptors in a new video where he reflected on his 12 years with the team.

6h ago

2:15
Live Nation ramps up preparations ahead of Coldplay's stint at Rogers Stadium

Live Nation says it has ramped up water stations, signage and staff in preparation for Coldplay's four-show stint at the new Rogers Stadium.

8h ago

0:27
Annex bar targeted in shooting: police

Toronto police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting at a bar in the Annex neighbourhood.

9h ago

1:40
Driver facing charges after crash into 10 vehicles, 5 hospitalized in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after crashing into 10 vehicles, leaving five hospitalized in Scarborough.

10h ago

2:48
Israel continues to strike Gaza amid positive ceasefire discussions

Israeli forces unleashed a fresh round of strikes onto Gaza City Sunday, as delegates from both sides continue to work towards a 60-day truce. Karling Donoghue reports.

17h ago

More Videos