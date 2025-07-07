Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto.

The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday.

In the video, he made it a point to emphasize the deep ties he created.

“Toronto, Canada. I love you. The country that welcomed me, the city that became home. This bond we share will last forever,” Ujiri said. “As I look back at more than a decade of heartfelt moments, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for my family, our incredible players, the dedicated staff, the Raptor fans.

“Now a new chapter begins. But your love will always be with me. Basketball brought me here. But beyond this beautiful game, we are always connected. And for that, I am so thankful.”

WATCH

Ujiri was entering the final year of a five-year contract that he signed back in 2021. His departure came just a day after the end of the NBA Draft last month.

He joined the Raptors in 2013 to replace Bryan Colangelo as vice-president and general manager. Ujiri was promoted to team president in 2016 and then turned over the role of general manager to Bobby Webster in 2017.

He helped turn the team into a consistent playoff contender, making the postseason in seven straight seasons, including a run to the NBA title in 2019.

“When I came back in 2013, it felt like it was meant to be. A different role. New energy around us, A chance to shift the culture. It’s time to win. It’s time to do it. It’s time to go out there and fight and play and fight for each other,” Ujiri said about first joining the team. “A chance to win and win is what we did. What we all did. Through the storms, we held on. When disbelief and doubt rained on us, the same downpour nourished the grounds. We rose from day one, 1995 ’til now, the Toronto Raptors. We, the North, ascended together. And as a city, as a nation, as a team, we became champions.”

While Ujiri is no longer with the Raptors, he said that he will maintain his connection with the team and city.

“I’ll be right here when our Toronto Tempo makes history in the WNBA, continuing my commitment to the game of basketball across the globe, wherever it takes me,” Ujiri said.

“My dreams of a second championship are alive and well, and that pursuit will surely carry on as my next chapter begins. To the Raptors family, to our fans, every single player who’s worn the uniform with passion and pride. I love you and I thank you. This team has reached the summit once before. With strong leadership in place, the Raptors will continue to climb that mountain. Back to an NBA title. You will win again in Toronto.”

This is the second time Ujiri has spoken publicly about parting ways with the team after making an appearance on Good Morning America last week.

The former NBA executive’s focus now shifts to his Giants of Africa organization, which instills and develops leadership among Africa’s youth through the game of basketball.