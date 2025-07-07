New Brunswick to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol sales with some other provinces

A sign for a New Brunswick liquor store in the town of St. Andrews, N.B., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick will soon allow consumers to buy alcohol directly from some other provinces and territories.

The province says the changes to the Liquor Control Act will take effect as soon as the government develops regulations that identify participating Canadian jurisdictions.

A news release today from the government says the new rules also remove limits on how much liquor people can bring into the province for personal consumption.

The changes are a significant departure from New Brunswick’s previous regulations around alcohol.

In April 2018, the province won a case at Canada’s Supreme Court against a man fined $300 for buying beer in Quebec and bringing it home to New Brunswick.

But the trade war with the United States has spurred New Brunswick and other parts of Canada to reduce interprovincial trade barriers to help blunt the impact of tariffs.

