Niagara man to embark on marathon journey to raise funds and awareness for mental health.
Posted July 7, 2025 6:30 am.
Last Updated July 7, 2025 6:35 am.
Ryan Gallagher is over 500-days sober after a road to recovery that was decades in the making.
Starting in September, he will run 21 kilometres every day for 21 days to raise money for Pathstone Mental Health.
Ryan Gallagher
