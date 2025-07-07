Police block roads and businesses close ahead of planned protests in Kenya

Kenya anti-riot police barricade roads to Parliament buildings with razor wire, ahead of the historic 1990 Saba Saba, a Swahili word that means seven seven, protests for democratic reforms in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2025 4:53 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 5:06 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police blocked major roads leading into Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and most businesses remained closed ahead of planned anti-government protests.

Police officers were stopping private and public vehicles from accessing the city center. They were also blocking most pedestrians from entering the capital, only allowing through those deemed to have essential duties.

Kenyans had planned demonstrations on July 7 to protest police brutality, poor governance, and to demand President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

July 7 is a significant date in Kenya’s recent history, marking the first major protests 35 years ago that called for a transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy, which was realized in the 1992 elections.

Public Service Minister Geoffrey Ruku had urged all government employees to report to work on Monday, insisting that the demonstrations would not disrupt public services.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Sunday that the government would not tolerate violent protests and that police would be deployed to ensure public safety.

The roads leading to the country’s parliament and the president’s office were barricaded using razor wire.

In the outskirts of the city in Kitengela town, police fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters who had lit bonfires on the road that connects to neighboring Tanzania.

The country has recently experienced a wave of violent demonstrations, initially sparked by calls for police accountability following the death of a blogger in police custody.

During protests on June 17, a civilian was shot at close range by police officers, further angering the public and prompting plans for additional demonstrations.

On June 25, at least 16 people were killed and more than 400 injured during protests against police brutality, which were timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests where over 60 people lost their lives.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press



