Politicians overstating benefits of scrapping internal trade barriers: think tank

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks to media following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2025 3:00 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 5:24 am.

OTTAWA — A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is dismissing moves by the federal government and Canada’s premiers to break down internal trade barriers as little more than “political theatre.”

It lands just ahead of the country’s internal trade ministers meeting in Quebec City this week, where they are expected to talk about their next steps as they rush to remove rules hampering cross-provincial trade.

Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed throughout the spring election to forge “one Canadian economy” with the premiers by eliminating internal barriers to trade and labour mobility in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland has pointed to studies that say internal trade barriers amount to a seven per cent tariff that Canada imposes on itself, and that removing them could boost the economy by up to $200 billion.

But the left-leaning think tank’s report released this morning reviews the steps taken by Ottawa and the provinces to remove red tape and argues they will do little to mitigate the tariff threat or significantly boost the economy.

The study authors say federal and provincial politicians have only been able to point to a handful of examples where getting rid of overlapping regulations could have an impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash: OPP

Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says. The eastbound portion of the highway is closed at Mississauga Road as emergency...

29m ago

5 hospitalized, driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people were hospitalized, and one man is in police custody for suspected impaired driving after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

TORONTO — Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve...

2h ago

1 injured, arrest made following hit-and-run in city's east end

One pedestrian was injured, and an arrest has been made following a hit-and-run in Toronto's east end. Toronto Paramedic Services said EMS personnel were called to the Main Street and Danforth Avenue...

15m ago

Top Stories

Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash: OPP

Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says. The eastbound portion of the highway is closed at Mississauga Road as emergency...

29m ago

5 hospitalized, driver arrested for suspected impairment after 10 vehicles struck in Scarborough

Five people were hospitalized, and one man is in police custody for suspected impaired driving after several vehicles were damaged in a crash in a Scarborough neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

TORONTO — Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve...

2h ago

1 injured, arrest made following hit-and-run in city's east end

One pedestrian was injured, and an arrest has been made following a hit-and-run in Toronto's east end. Toronto Paramedic Services said EMS personnel were called to the Main Street and Danforth Avenue...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Tenants of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Tenants of a Mississauga condo complex say they continue to be plagued with chronic A/C issues and are fed up with management for not providing a permanent fix. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:16
New data reveals crime rates are down in Toronto and several GTA cities.

Latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

12h ago

2:28
Extreme heat subsides on Monday

There's a chance of showers Monday morning and afternoon as the heat warning across the GTA comes to an end.

12h ago

2:30
Teen boy killed in stabbing near Woodbine Park

Rhianne Campbell reports, investigators are appealing to the hundreds of possible witnesses in the area Saturday night.

13h ago

2:46
Texas flash floods leave dozens killed & missing

At least 50 people are dead, and dozens of others are missing in Texas after intense rain sparked flash floods Friday. Karling Donoghue details the desperate search for 25 young girls, who disappeared from summer camp as the floods rolled in.

15h ago

More Videos