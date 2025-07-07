Large sinkhole closes EB lanes of Steeles Ave., in Brampton

A sinkhole on Steeles Avenue in Brampton on July 7, 2025. (Peel Regional Police/X)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 7, 2025 3:03 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 3:04 pm.

A large sinkhole has closed a section of Steeles Avenue East in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say all eastbound lanes on Steeles are closed between Airport Road and Goreway Drive.

They will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to deal with the mess.

Police say large amounts of water are pooling on the roadway and warn drivers to avoid the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

1m ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

5h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

1m ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

5h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Annex bar targeted in shooting: police

Toronto police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting at a bar in the Annex neighbourhood.

4h ago

1:40
Driver facing charges after crash into 10 vehicles, 5 hospitalized in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after crashing into 10 vehicles, leaving five hospitalized in Scarborough.

5h ago

2:34
Tenants of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Tenants of a Mississauga condo complex say they continue to be plagued with chronic A/C issues and are fed up with management for not providing a permanent fix. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:16
New data reveals crime rates are down in Toronto and several GTA cities.

Latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

20h ago

2:28
Extreme heat subsides on Monday

There's a chance of showers Monday morning and afternoon as the heat warning across the GTA comes to an end.

20h ago

More Videos