Large sinkhole closes EB lanes of Steeles Ave., in Brampton
Posted July 7, 2025 3:03 pm.
Last Updated July 7, 2025 3:04 pm.
A large sinkhole has closed a section of Steeles Avenue East in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say all eastbound lanes on Steeles are closed between Airport Road and Goreway Drive.
They will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to deal with the mess.
Police say large amounts of water are pooling on the roadway and warn drivers to avoid the area.
DANGEROUS CONDITION:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 7, 2025
– Steeles Ave from Airport Rd to Goreway Dr #Brampton
– Large sink hole with large amounts of water pooling
– All E/B lanes on Steeles from Airport to Goreway will be closed for an unknown amount of time
– Please plan ahead and avoid the area
– C/R 1:22 p.m.… pic.twitter.com/TECco6iIoz