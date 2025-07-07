1 injured, arrest made following hit-and-run in city’s east end

One pedestrian was injured, and an arrest has been made following a hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto Paramedic Services said EMS personnel were called to the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area near Danforth GO Station at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police told CityNews an adult male pedestrian was struck, and the driver fled the scene. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the driver returned to the scene of the collision and has been taken into custody, with charges pending.

The northbound lanes of Main Street are closed off between Danforth and Gerrard.

The investigation is ongoing.