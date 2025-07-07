Transport committee will study BC Ferries’ Chinese ship contract

The BC Ferries vessel Island Nagalis, an island class ferry used to service Quadra Island, arrives in Campbell River, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The House of Commons transport committee will study BC Ferries’ decision to buy four electric-diesel vessels from a Chinese-owned firm — a purchase financed in part with $1 billion from a federal Crown corporation.

BC Ferries announced last month that it had hired China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards to build four new ships following a five-year procurement process that did not include a Canadian bid.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank contributed $1 billion to the deal and said in a June 26 statement that the new ferries “wouldn’t likely be purchased” without this financing.

The committee will call Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland, Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and the CEOs of BC Ferries and the Canada Infrastructure Bank to testify.

These hearings are to be scheduled within the next 30 days.

Freeland sent her B.C. counterpart a letter on June 20 saying she is “dismayed” by the deal and expects BC Ferries to mitigate potential security risks.

She also asked the B.C. government to confirm that no federal funding will be diverted to purchase the ferries.

Dan Albas, Conservative transport critic and committee co-chair, requested Monday’s meeting. He said he wants to know why $1 billion in public funds has been earmarked to finance overseas shipbuilding in the middle of a trade war with the U.S., and as China charges tariffs on some Canadian agricultural products.

The committee will debate next steps in its study once the testimony is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

3h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

2h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

2h ago

Speakers Corner Spotlight: Roncy Village going all in on Made in Canada

Our Speakers Corner spotlight takes us to Toronto’s Roncesvalles Village where businesses are making a statement in response to ongoing tariff battles with the U.S. “Made in Canada, Found on Roncy”...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Top Stories

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

3h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

2h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

2h ago

Speakers Corner Spotlight: Roncy Village going all in on Made in Canada

Our Speakers Corner spotlight takes us to Toronto’s Roncesvalles Village where businesses are making a statement in response to ongoing tariff battles with the U.S. “Made in Canada, Found on Roncy”...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Annex bar targeted in shooting: police

Toronto police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting at a bar in the Annex neighbourhood.

3h ago

1:40
Driver facing charges after crash into 10 vehicles, 5 hospitalized in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after crashing into 10 vehicles, leaving five hospitalized in Scarborough.

3h ago

2:48
Israel continues to strike Gaza amid positive ceasefire discussions

Israeli forces unleashed a fresh round of strikes onto Gaza City Sunday, as delegates from both sides continue to work towards a 60-day truce. Karling Donoghue reports.

10h ago

2:34
Tenants of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Tenants of a Mississauga condo complex say they continue to be plagued with chronic A/C issues and are fed up with management for not providing a permanent fix. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:16
New data reveals crime rates are down in Toronto and several GTA cities.

Latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

18h ago

More Videos