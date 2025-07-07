Unusual bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 critically

A bee is photographed near a bed of flowers in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2025 6:09 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 6:25 am.

AURILLAC, France (AP) — A unusual attack by bees in the French town of Aurillac has left 24 people injured, including three in critical condition, according to local authorities.

The Prefecture of Cantal, in south-central France, said passersby were stung over a period of about 30 minutes on Sunday morning. Firefighters and medical teams were rushed to the scene to treat the victims while police set up a security perimeter until the bees stopped their attack.

The three people in critical condition were evacuated to a local hospital.

Pierre Mathonier, the mayor of Aurillac, told French broadcaster France 3 the incident may have been related to Asian hornets threatening beehives that had been installed on the roof terrace of a downtown hotel over 10 years ago. He said that this had likely caused the bees to become aggressive.

“All ended well,” he said. “The emergency services were perfectly coordinated. There was no panic in Aurillac, but a number of people were stung.”

The Associated Press

