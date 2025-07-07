Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

A suspect in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 7, 2025 3:51 pm.

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the Queen and Peter streets area on June 20, 2025 at around 3:58 p.m.

Investigators say a man and woman became involved in a verbal altercation onboard the streetcar.

The argument escalated and police say the woman stabbed the man.

She then exited the streetcar and started walking westbound on Queen Street West, towards Spadina Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was treated at a local hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators confirm the two didn’t know each other prior to their streetcar confrontation.

The suspect is 20 to 30 years old and around five foot eight inches. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweater, and black pants. She was also seen carrying two bags: a black backpack and a tan shoulder bag.

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

1h ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

7h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

3h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

