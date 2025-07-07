Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the Queen and Peter streets area on June 20, 2025 at around 3:58 p.m.

Investigators say a man and woman became involved in a verbal altercation onboard the streetcar.

The argument escalated and police say the woman stabbed the man.

She then exited the streetcar and started walking westbound on Queen Street West, towards Spadina Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was treated at a local hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators confirm the two didn’t know each other prior to their streetcar confrontation.

The suspect is 20 to 30 years old and around five foot eight inches. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweater, and black pants. She was also seen carrying two bags: a black backpack and a tan shoulder bag.