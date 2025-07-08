The Big Story
Why the Calgary Stampede is one of the most important political events in Canada
Posted July 8, 2025 7:18 am.
The Calgary Stampede is known as the greatest outdoor show on earth. It’s a must attend event for most Calgarians, but more importantly for Canadian politicians.
It’s an event that can make or break a politician from what they’re wearing to how they flip pancakes.
Host Mark Day speaks to CityNews reporter Sean Amato in Alberta about why the Stampede is so important and a look at everything's that's happened this year so far.