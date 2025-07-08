The Big Story

Why the Calgary Stampede is one of the most important political events in Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as the pair attend a Stampede breakfast in Calgary on July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 8, 2025 7:18 am.

The Calgary Stampede is known as the greatest outdoor show on earth. It’s a must attend event for most Calgarians, but more importantly for Canadian politicians.

It’s an event that can make or break a politician from what they’re wearing to how they flip pancakes.

Host Mark Day speaks to CityNews reporter Sean Amato in Alberta about why the Stampede is so important and a look at everything’s that’s happened this year so far.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged violent extremist plot to take over Quebec City: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

breaking

29m ago

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

1h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental unit, forced to sleep in a shelter

A 91-year-old man has been evicted from the rental unit in Little Italy that he has called home for the last 20 years and was forced to sleep in a Toronto shelter on Monday night. Isidoro Ventullo has...

4h ago

EB lanes of Steeles Ave., in Brampton to be closed for 24 hours due to sinkhole

A large sinkhole closed a section of Steeles Avenue East in Brampton on Monday afternoon and it's expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. Peel Regional Police say all eastbound lanes on Steeles...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged violent extremist plot to take over Quebec City: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

breaking

29m ago

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

1h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental unit, forced to sleep in a shelter

A 91-year-old man has been evicted from the rental unit in Little Italy that he has called home for the last 20 years and was forced to sleep in a Toronto shelter on Monday night. Isidoro Ventullo has...

4h ago

EB lanes of Steeles Ave., in Brampton to be closed for 24 hours due to sinkhole

A large sinkhole closed a section of Steeles Avenue East in Brampton on Monday afternoon and it's expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. Peel Regional Police say all eastbound lanes on Steeles...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Seasonal temperatures expected with showers mid week

Showers are expected midweek as temperatures will remain seasonal. Meteorologist Jesse Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:59
Major changes ahead of Coldplay concert at Rogers Stadium

Coldplay have 4 sold-out shows at the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto and new changes have been implemented at the stadium to help ease fans experience.

15h ago

2:42
Toronto senior heading to shelter after eviction

A 91-year-old man is being evicted from his rental unit of 20 years and city officials say he'll be going to a shelter. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:15
Live Nation ramps up preparations ahead of Coldplay's stint at Rogers Stadium

Live Nation says it has ramped up water stations, signage and staff in preparation for Coldplay's four-show stint at the new Rogers Stadium.

22h ago

0:27
Annex bar targeted in shooting: police

Toronto police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting at a bar in the Annex neighbourhood.

23h ago

More Videos