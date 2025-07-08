A pacing Chihuahua helps Swiss rescuers find a man who fell into a glacier

In this photo provided by Air Zermatt, a rescue, training and transport company, a Chihuahua dog sits on snow in Zermatt, Switzerland, on July 4, 2025. (AIR ZERMATT/Keystone via AP)

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 9:10 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Rescuers are hailing as a “four-legged hero” a furry Chihuahua whose pacing atop an Alpine rock helped a helicopter crew find its owner, who had fallen into a crevasse on a Swiss glacier nearby.

The man, who was not identified, was exploring the Fee Glacier in southern Switzerland on Friday when he broke through a snow bridge and fell nearly 8 meters (about 26 feet), according to Air Zermatt, a rescue, training and transport company.

Equipped with a walkie-talkie, the man connected with a person nearby who relayed the accident to emergency services. But the exact location was unknown. After about a half-hour search, the pacing pooch caught the eye of a rescue team member.

As the crew zeroed on the Chihuahua, the hole the man fell into became more visible. Rescuers rappelled down, rescued the man and flew him and his canine companion to a hospital.

“Imagine if the dog wasn’t there,” Air Zermatt spokesman Bruno Kalbermatten said by phone. “I have no idea what would happen to this guy. I think he wouldn’t survive this fall into the crevasse.”

On its website, the company was effusive: “The dog is a four-legged hero who may have saved his master’s life in a life-threatening situation.”

___

This version corrects the name of the rescue service.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press


