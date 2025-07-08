1 dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash that has closed westbound Gardiner lanes at Yonge

Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway near Yonge Street on July 8, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 8, 2025 6:07 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 7:19 pm.

A multi-vehicle crash has left one person dead, five others injured and has closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police and fire are on the scene of the fiery collision that happened just after 5:30 Tuesday evening.

It appears at least five vehicles were involved and three of them caught fire, but the blaze has been put out by firefighters.

Paramedics confirm one person was pronounced dead on the scene while five others were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

All the people involved were adults.

All westbound traffic is being forced off at the Yonge/York Street exit and the westbound Gardiner is closed from the Don Valley Parkway to Jarvis Street. The southbound DVP is closed from Richmond Street to the Gardiner.

