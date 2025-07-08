Italy outraged at killing of heroic police bloodhound, found dead after eating food laced with nails

This photo taken Jan. 11, 2025 in Taranto, southern Italy, and made available Tuesday, July 8, 2025, shows dog trainer Arcangelo Caressa holding his 7-year-old bloodhound Bruno, who was found dead Friday, July 4, in his shed in Taranto after he was fed bits of dog food laced with nails, Caressa said. (AP Photo/Claudia Aloisio)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2025 8:55 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 12:18 pm.

ROME (AP) — The horrific killing of a police bloodhound, who helped find nine people over the course of his sniffer-dog career, has outraged Italians and sparked a criminal investigation to find his killers.

Bruno, a 7-year-old bloodhound, was found dead Friday morning in his shed in southern Taranto. His trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, said that he had been fed bits of dog food laced with nails. In a social media post Tuesday, Caressa urged police to “find the killers before I do.”

Premier Giorgia Meloni, who was photographed with Bruno after one of his heroic rescues, said that his slaughter was “vile, cowardly, unacceptable.” Lawmaker Michael Vittoria Brambilla, a longtime animal rights activist, filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors under a new law that she helped push through stiffening penalties for anyone who kills or mistreats an animal.

The editor of the Il Giornale daily, Vittorio Feltri, voiced outrage, saying Bruno had done more civic good in Italy than most citizens.

Caressa said that he had told prosecutors that he suspected that he was the ultimate target of Bruno’s killers, and that Bruno was killed “to get to me.” He cited his efforts at rescuing dogs that were being used for illegal dogfights, saying that he had already received threats for his work. He said he had given police investigators the names of two people who he suspected.

The new animal protection law, known as the Brambilla law, went into effect on July 1 and calls for up to four years in prison and a 60,000-euro (around a $70,000) fine, with the stiffest penalties applied if the mistreatment is committed in front of children or is filmed and disseminated online.

Feltri said that the penalty should be even greater than four years, saying animals must be respected “especially when they behave heroically” as Bruno had.

Caressa said that during his career, Bruno had found five people alive during rescues and had located the bodies of four people who had died, but whose bodies were able to be returned to their loved ones.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

43m ago

Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

A newly released survey shows the number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall. Toronto's Street Needs Assessment (SNA) survey estimates that 15,400...

52m ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

2h ago

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

43m ago

Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

A newly released survey shows the number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall. Toronto's Street Needs Assessment (SNA) survey estimates that 15,400...

52m ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

2h ago

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

2h ago

2:43
Seasonal temperatures expected with showers mid week

Showers are expected midweek as temperatures will remain seasonal. Meteorologist Jesse Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:59
Major changes ahead of Coldplay concert at Rogers Stadium

Coldplay have 4 sold-out shows at the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto and new changes have been implemented at the stadium to help ease fans experience.

18h ago

2:42
Toronto senior heading to shelter after eviction

A 91-year-old man is being evicted from his rental unit of 20 years and city officials say he'll be going to a shelter. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:15
Live Nation ramps up preparations ahead of Coldplay's stint at Rogers Stadium

Live Nation says it has ramped up water stations, signage and staff in preparation for Coldplay's four-show stint at the new Rogers Stadium.

More Videos