Man, 31, dies after car rear-ends tractor trailer on Hwy. 407 in Brampton

A 31-year-old Toronto man has died of his injuries after a car rear-ended a tractor trailer on Highway 407 in Brampton Monday morning.

Provincial police were notified of a crash just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound portion of the highway approaching Mississauga Road.

OPP said the driver of a Honda Civic rear-ended “a commercial motor vehicle,” resulting in the driver of the Honda suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

OPP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.