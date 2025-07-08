Provincial police say four people are facing charges after they allegedly cut down more than 30 hydro poles and stole copper wire from them in a remote area in northern Ontario.

Police allege the thefts happened during the first week of May in Coleman Township, with the suspects stealing copper from 33 hydro poles.

They say the alleged thefts happened along a road connecting the town of Cobalt and the Hound Chute Hydro Generating Station.

The value of the theft is about $100,000.

They say four people, ranging in age from 34 to 51, are each facing multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in a Haileybury, Ont., court later this year.