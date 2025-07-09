AI tools and doctor shortage leading to rise in DIY diagnosis, Ontario docs say

Doctors say the advent of AI and a lack of access to primary care are feeding a rising trend in people trying to diagnose and treat themselves online.

They say the risks include trying remedies posted on social media that are unsafe, delaying seeking legitimate medical treatment and being financially exploited by paying for things that don’t work.

In a media briefing hosted by the Ontario Medical Association, an endocrinologist, a cancer specialist and a psychiatrist all noted misinformation they frequently see online in their respective fields.

Psychiatrist Dr. Valerie Primeau says one of the most common trends is online tests that claim they can diagnose attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

The doctors all urge people to ask a health-care provider about what they see online, but acknowledge that can be difficult to do with a shortage of family physicians.

The Ontario Medical Association says other ways to access credible health knowledge include going to a walk-in clinic or checking the websites of established medical institutions and associations.

They say online research with credible sources can be positive and that social media can be a helpful way to get peer support.