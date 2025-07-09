Blue Jays’ 10-game winning streak comes to an end in Chicago

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches teammates from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2025 5:27 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 5:28 pm.

 Adrian Houser tossed seven solid innings, and the Chicago White Sox stopped Toronto’s 10-game winning streak, beating the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday.

Houser (5-2) won his third straight start. Edgar Quero hit an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth against Toronto starter Eric Lauer (4-2), and Chicago stopped the Blue Jays one win shy of their franchise record. Toronto has won 11 straight five times, most recently in August 2015.

Houser, who gave up one run and seven hits, has a 1.56 ERA through nine starts. The right-hander has allowed two earned runs in 26 innings over four outings at Rate Field.

Grant Taylor pitched around a two-out double by Bo Bichette in the eighth, getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out.

Jordan Leasure struck out the first two batters in the ninth before Alejandro Kirk singled. The right-hander then retired Myles Straw on a fly to center for his second save in five chances, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing nine straight at home against Toronto.

Lauer struck out seven in four innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

Key moment

Chicago scored two in the fourth, after Austin Slater led off with a single. Quero drove him in with a one-out double and came around on a single by Lenyn Sosa, giving the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Both teams were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Blue Jays: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.76 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season when Toronto opens a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento on Friday. RHP Luis Severino (2-10, 5.30) pitches for the Athletics.

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

2h ago

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

4h ago

Cuts at Ontario colleges leading to nearly 10,000 job losses, union says

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says close to 10,000 college faculty and staff have either been let go or are projected to lose their jobs amid hundreds of program cancellations and suspensions...

3h ago

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

17m ago

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.

4h ago

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

9h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

"They were recruiting," said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.
2:20
Texas rescue groups reach day five of search as death toll surpasses 100

Search and rescue teams continue to look for survivors in central Texas after severe flash flooding wiped out the area, claiming the lives of more than 100 people.

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

