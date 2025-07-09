A 43-year-old woman has been arrested following a pair of assaults at a store in Oshawa.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers responded to reports of an assault around 4:30 p.m. on July 7 near Laval Drive and Stevenson Road South.

A woman allegedly attacked a shopper inside the store before the victim managed to flee. Upon police arrival, the suspect began assaulting a second person.

During the arrest, it’s alleged that the suspect attempted to grab an officer’s firearm, but she was quickly subdued. Police say the victims and the suspect were not known to one another. Both victims sustained minor injuries.

Amy Parsons, 43, of Oshawa, is facing three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of attempting to take a peace officer’s firearm. She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.