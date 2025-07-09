Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis
Posted July 9, 2025 5:19 am.
Last Updated July 9, 2025 8:31 am.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month.
Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area at around 10 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a shooting. They located a 15-year-old male youth at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre, where he would die of his injuries.
Authorities have identified the shooting victim as Jahkai Jack. It was Toronto’s 14th homicide at the time.
Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot and have not specified whether the shooting was targeted.
Police are set to speak at an 11 a.m. press conference.