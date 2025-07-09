Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 8:31 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month.

Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area at around 10 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a shooting. They located a 15-year-old male youth at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre, where he would die of his injuries.

Authorities have identified the shooting victim as Jahkai Jack. It was Toronto’s 14th homicide at the time.

Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot and have not specified whether the shooting was targeted.

Police are set to speak at an 11 a.m. press conference.

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera vandalized again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

8m ago

Man dead, others injured in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway

One man was killed, and four others were injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway during rush hour on Tuesday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers and firefighters...

updated

30m ago

Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue. The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card...

18m ago

Ottawa set to miss 2026 deadline for establishing $10-a-day child care: report

Ottawa is expected to miss its 2026 deadline to implement $10-a-day child care services across the country, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives said in a new report published on Wednesday. The...

15m ago

