A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows.

The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West in Toronto’s downtown core.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that Graham Kelly, 32, of Toronto, was arrested on March 18, 2025.

Kelly has been charged with secretly observe/record person expecting privacy and harassment by watching and besetting.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on May 1, 2025.

According to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), all drone operators must respect individuals’ privacy by not capturing imagery or data in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as private homes, condo balconies, yards, and non-public indoor spaces.