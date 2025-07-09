Trump administration resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

President Donald Trump, left, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2025 5:06 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 5:30 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused.

The weapons now moving into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise. The Pentagon has denied that Hegseth acted without consulting President Donald Trump.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced publicly.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

