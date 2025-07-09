X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years at the helm of Elon Musk’s social media platform

FILE - X CEO Linda Yaccarino speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with other social media platform heads on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, to discuss child safety online. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 11:44 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — X CEO Linda Yaccarino said she’s stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino posted a positive message Wednesday about her tenure at the company formerly known as Twitter and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok.

Musk hired Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, in May 2023 after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022.

He said at the time that Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.

In accepting the job, Yaccarino was taking on the challenge of getting big brands back to advertising on the social media platform after months of upheaval following Musk’s takeover.

A number of companies had pulled back on ad spending — the platform’s chief source of revenue — over concerns that Musk’s thinning of content restrictions was enabling hateful and toxic speech to flourish.

Two years later, those concerns have not subsided. A recent update to Grok led to a flood of antisemitic commentary from the chatbot this week that included praise of Adolf Hitler.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the Grok account posted on X early Wednesday, without being more specific.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

updated

46m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with voyeurism after drone allegedly captures women through condo windows

A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows. The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley...

1h ago

Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Between...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

updated

46m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with voyeurism after drone allegedly captures women through condo windows

A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows. The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley...

1h ago

Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Between...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

3h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

“They were recruiting,” said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

18h ago

2:16
Ontario Place waterpark, spa updated designs unveiled by Therme Canada

Therme Canada unveiled its updated designs for the controversial Ontario Place waterpark and spa expected to be built by 2029.

23h ago

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

More Videos