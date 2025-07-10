A timeline of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling plans to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency.

Trump was elected on Nov. 5, and it’s been a roller-coaster ever since for Canadian leaders and businesses. He has threatened, enacted, modified and delayed multiple rounds of tariffs only to announce additional protectionist trade policies are to come.

Here’s a timeline of the key dates in Trump’s tariff journey after he was elected president.

Nov. 25, 2024

Trump pledges to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican imports, saying they would come into force on inauguration day, Jan. 20. He says in a post on Truth Social, a social media site he owns, that the tariffs would remain until both countries stop drugs, particularly fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing American borders.

———

Dec. 11

After Canadian premiers met with then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, they confirm the country is preparing retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s threat. Securing an exemption or lower levies on energy exports is among the priorities.

———

Jan. 20, 2025

On his inauguration day, Trump says tariffs will likely come on Feb. 1 rather than taking immediate effect.

He also signs an executive order to enact an “America First Trade Policy,” calling for his trade and commerce officials to report back to him by April 1 on a sweeping review of U.S. trade policy and relationships.

The date does not come with a default imposition of any tariffs, but does direct Trump’s administration to begin examining the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free-trade agreement, which Trump signed in 2018, ahead of a planned 2026 review.

———

Feb. 1

Trump signs an order on Feb. 1 — a Saturday — imposing blanket tariffs of 25 per cent on virtually all goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, and a reduced 10 per cent tariff on energy, set to take effect Feb. 4.

Trump’s Feb. 1 order also imposes 10 per cent tariffs on goods entering the U.S. from China.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlines Canada’s planned retaliation strategy, including immediate counter-tariffs that would take effect the same day U.S. tariffs kick in. Over the weekend, Canadian provinces start pulling American alcohol from liquor-store shelves at provincially owned distributors.

———

Feb. 3

Trump pauses the implementation of tariffs on Canadian goods for one month after Ottawa pledges action to secure the border. He does the same for Mexico.

———

Feb. 10

Trump signs a plan to institute 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum entering the U.S. starting March 12, ending previous exemptions for Canada. Trump previously imposed tariffs on the metals in 2018 but later exempted Canada and Mexico.

———

Feb. 11

Trump says the steel and aluminum tariffs would stack on top of other levies, including the paused 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods other than energy.

———

Feb. 14

Trump had previously threatened to levy tariffs on imported automobiles coming into the U.S. He says on Feb. 14 that tariffs on imported automobiles could come “around April 2,” adding the following week that the levies would be “in the neighbourhood of 25 per cent.”

Around the same time, he floated imposing similar tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, but has yet to provide a timeline for those.

———

Feb. 27

In a Truth Social post, Trump says that April 2 would mark the start of what he terms “reciprocal” tariffs, which would apply to goods coming in from countries that have tariffs or other barriers on U.S. goods.

These would be on top of other tariffs and would match the rates charged by other countries, including subsidies and value-added taxes.

He had signed a memorandum on Feb. 13 directing his trade czar to examine what he perceives as unfair trade practices from other nations.

———

March 4

Trump’s tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods go ahead after the month-long pause.

There had been hopes that the border security measures Canada took could stave off the tariffs, but on March 3, Trump confirmed they would go ahead, which they did.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced broad retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods including food, alcohol, furniture, paper and more.

———

March 5

Trump pledges a one-month exemption for vehicles traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, also known as CUSMA.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says during a briefing that the move comes after the Big Three automakers — Stellantis, Ford and General Motors — asked for an exemption.

———

March 6

Dominic LeBlanc, finance minister at the time, says Ottawa will suspend its second wave of retaliatory tariffs after Trump signed an executive order to pause some new duties on Canada and Mexico and reduce potash levies to 10 per cent.

Trump’s order links the tariff relief to maintaining the flow of automobile parts that comply with CUSMA and to helping farmers who need potash for fertilizer.

An explanatory statement issued by the White House says there would be no tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico that claim and qualify for CUSMA preference.

———

March 10

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces the immediate application of a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S. as part of the province’s retaliation to Trump’s tariffs.

Trump responds aggressively, saying he will double the rate on steel and aluminum tariffs set to be implemented March 12 to 50 per cent. He says on Truth Social that the move is in response to Ontario placing a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity it exports to the U.S.

However, Ford agrees to suspend the province’s export tax later the same day.

———

March 12

The 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum from all countries take effect.

Canada hits the U.S. with a second tranche of retaliatory tariffs, enacting 25 per cent tariffs on $29.8 billion in U.S. goods, targeting steel and aluminum as well as other products including computers, sports equipment and cast iron goods.

———

March 26

Trump announces 25 per cent sector-specific tariffs on automobile imports, which he says will take effect April 3.

However, the tariffs aren’t across the board. The White House says automobiles imported under CUSMA will only be taxed on the value of content not made in the United States.

As well, vehicle parts under CUSMA will not face Trump’s latest duties until Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “establishes a process to apply tariffs to their non-U. S. content,” the White House says.

———

April 2

Trump has called April 2 “Liberation Day.”

In a press conference held outside the White House, the president unveiled 10 per cent tariffs on imports from all countries and higher rates on dozens of nations that have trade surpluses with the U.S., including 34 per cent for China and 20 per cent for the European Union.

For Canada and Mexico, however, there was some relief: no new tariffs beyond what has already been announced, and the month-long exemption expected to expire is now indefinite.

Auto tariffs are still expected to come into play on April 3.

Democrat senators plan to force a vote on Trump’s use of the emergency powers act to declare an emergency over fentanyl trafficking in order to hit Canada with tariffs. However, even with enough Republican support to pass, it’s unlikely to pass the House.

———

April 3

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will hit back against Trump’s 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States.

Carney says Canada’s counter-tariffs will hit all vehicles that do not comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, along with any non-Canadian content in compliant vehicles.

That means any vehicles made with less than 75 per cent North American content will face 25 per cent tariffs — a measure that could capture tens of thousands of vehicle imports, according to a background document provided by the Prime Minister’s Office.

That could amount to roughly 10 per cent of all cars coming in from the U.S.

Carney says the move could raise as much as $8 billion before any requests for tariff relief are factored in.

All of that money, he said, is to go directly to autoworkers and companies in Canada affected by the burgeoning trade war.

———

April 15

Ottawa says automakers that continue to manufacture vehicles in Canada will see some exemptions from retaliatory tariffs.

Canadian manufacturers will be allowed to import a certain number of U.S.-assembled vehicles free of the added charge, imposed in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

Ottawa says the number of tariff-free vehicles a company is permitted to import will drop if there are reductions in Canadian production or investment.

———

April 29

Trump signs executive orders giving temporary relief to automakers.

A Commerce Department official says the administration is offering automakers that finish their vehicles in the United States a rebate on imported parts equal to 15 per cent of a vehicle’s retail price.

The rebate would drop to 10 per cent the following year.

Companies paying the auto tariffs also won’t see some other levies — including ones on steel and aluminum — stacked on top of each other.

———

May 1

U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases guidance that says auto parts compliant with CUSMA won’t be hit by tariffs.

The exemption doesn’t apply to automobile knock-down kits or parts compilations.

Industry experts had said it would be extremely cumbersome to figure out how to tariff only non-American components of auto parts, which can cross the Canada-U.S. border several times before a vehicle is finished.

———

May 6

Trump and Carney strike a mostly genial tone in their face-to-face meeting in the Oval Office.

But Trump gave no indication he plans to drop tariffs in the near future.

He says while the United States is always going to be friends with Canada, there was nothing Carney could say to convince him to immediately drop tariffs on his northern neighbour.

When asked why, Trump replied that it’s “just the way it is.”

The president also said he doesn’t want cars, aluminum or steel from Canada.

———

May 28

The U.S. Court of International Trade strikes down Trump’s broad-based tariffs on most countries.

The decision blocks both the “Liberation Day” duties as well as tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China ostensibly tied to fentanyl.

A panel of three judges on the New York-based court ruled Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

The Trump administration has filed a notice of appeal and White House officials have condemned the ruling.

———

May 29

A U.S. federal appeals court temporarily pauses a decision from the U.S. Court of International Trade, which struck down tariffs on Canada and other countries.

The lower court found Trump’s use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority.

That lower court ruling says the Trump administration was not able to demonstrate how broad-based tariffs affected the fentanyl trafficking it used as justification for the tariffs.

The appeals court issued an “administrative stay” on the Court of International Trade’s injunction while it considers whether to implement a longer pause.

———

May 30

Trump says he’ll double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent on June 4.

He had put 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States in March.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada was fighting the “unjustified and unlawful” tariffs with retaliatory actions, domestic support packages and moves to diversify trade.

———

June 3

The federal government introduces the Strong Borders Act, which would give authorities new powers to search mail, make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications and expand the coast guard’s role to include security activities.

It says bill aims to keep borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

The bill is part of Ottawa’s effort to persuade Trump that Canada is doing enough to stem the southbound flow of drugs and migrants.

———

June 3

Trump signs an executive order to double steel and aluminum tariffs on June 4, as he promised days prior.

———

June 10

A federal U.S. appeals court rules that Trump’s global tariffs will remain in place while a case is heard, extending an emergency stay granted after a lower court found the duties unlawful.

———

June 15

Trump arrives in Calgary on Air Force One before boarding a helicopter to make his way to the site of the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

———

June 16

Trump leaves the G7 leaders summit a day early, citing rising tensions in the Middle East. Carney and Trump met face-to-face first thing, and the Prime Minister’s Office later said the two agreed to a mid-July deadline for finalizing a new economic and security relationship.

———

June 19

Carney announces a tariff countermeasure plan that includes retaliation against Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs starting in a month.

Carney said that while he and the U.S. president are pursuing a deal to end tariffs within the next 30 days, Canadian counter-tariffs will be adjusted to July 21 to “levels consistent with progress made in the broader trading agreement with the U.S.”

———

June 22

Canada and the European Union sign a security and defence partnership at a joint summit in Brussels.

The agreement commits Canada and Europe to collaborating on defence and is a step toward Canada participating in the continent’s massive new defence procurement program, known as ReArm Europe.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who travelled to Brussels for the EU-Canada summit, was pursuing more options for defence procurement as Canada sought to reduce its trade and security reliance on the United States.

———

June 27

Trump announces a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa’s plan to push ahead with a digital services tax at the end of the month that would apply to major U.S. companies like Amazon, Google and Airbnb.

———

June 29

Canada rescinds its digital services tax and says it will resume trade talks with the United States.

The announcement came after a phone call between Carney and Trump, and just hours before the first payment under the tax was going to come due for big U.S. tech companies.

———

July 7

Trump starts sending out letters to governments around the world threatening high tariffs in the absence of trade deals. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would sign an executive order to delay the threatened tariffs, which were set to take effect July 9, until Aug. 1.

Canada was not targeted by those global tariffs and the Prime Minister’s Office said it was still committed to coming up with some sort of bilateral deal with the U.S. by July 21.

———

July 8

Trump says he will impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports.

———

July 9

Trump says 50 per cent tariffs on copper will take effect Aug. 1.

———

July 10

Trump threatens to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1 in a letter to Carney posted on social media.

The boosted tariff pressures call into question progress between the two countries on a commitment to work out a new economic and security agreement by July 21.

In the letter, Trump says he might consider a tariff adjustment if Canada works to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

— With files from The Associated Press and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press