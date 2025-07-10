Both Toronto Ornge air ambulances out of service this weekend

Ornge air ambulance. Photo: Ornge

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 10, 2025 3:23 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 3:31 pm.

Ornge has confirmed both of their Toronto-based air ambulances will be temporarily out of service through the weekend..

In a statement, the critical care transportation service said one of their helicopters will be out of service due to maintenance for 48 hours, while the second air ambulance is out of service until July 18, also due to maintenance.

Ornge said during this period, they will be activating contingency plans, which involve dispatching helicopters from other bases along with support by additional Ornge land ambulances in Toronto.

Ornge has helicopters based out of Sudbury, Toronto, London and Ottawa that respond to calls throughout southern and central Ontario.

“We also remain in regular contact with our helicopter manufacturer to ensure parts are delivered in as timely a fashion as possible and to mitigate any delays,” read their statement. “We remain committed to ensuring full helicopter air ambulance service as soon as possible.”

