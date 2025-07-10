Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren recovering from double lung transplant

FILE - UFC fighter Ben Askren waits for the start of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier at UFC 230, in New York, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2025 9:30 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 11:22 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren, who has been hospitalized in Wisconsin after a severe case of pneumonia, said in a post on social media Wednesday that he had undergone a double lung transplant and is in recovery.

Askren said during the Instagram video that he recalls very little of what happened over a monthlong stretch from late May through the first two days of July. His wife, Amy, had said in a series of social media posts that Askren was put on a ventilator in June and placed on the donor list for a lung transplant on June 24.

“No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened,” Askren said of most of the past six weeks. “I just read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds.”

Askren said he lost about 50 pounds during the 45-day stretch.

“The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt,” Askren said. “It was almost like I got to have my own funeral.”

The 40-year-old Askren was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but has lived primarily in Wisconsin, where he runs a youth wrestling academy. He won back-to-back NCAA titles at Missouri and competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics for the U.S. before moving into MMA, where he fought for Bellator and ONE Championship before moving into the UFC.

Askren retired from MMA after a loss to Demian Maia in October 2019. He had a record of 19-2 with one no contest.

Askren made a brief return to combat sports in April 2021, when he fought social media star Jake Paul in a boxing match. Paul won by technical knockout in the first round of a fight that sold about 500,000 on pay-per-view.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

The Associated Press

